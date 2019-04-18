100,000 New York City dogs get their own ad

Personalization powered by big data is advertising of the future (for humans and dogs, it appears).

Mars Petcare brand Puppo collaborated with Colenso BBDO Auckland to create a bespoke ad for every registered dog in New York City -- more than 100,000 of them.

The New York-based pet nutrition company, incubated by Kinship Labs, formulate and deliver personalized dog food for every dog, giving owners the ability to help address their dog’s unique health concerns with a bespoke diet.

Leonid Sudakov, president at Kinship, said: " Kinship is a one-of-a-kind collaboration platform to build the future of petcare, powered by a unique coalition of innovators and talent.

"At the core of Kinship is the desire to work together with our partners like Colenso BBDO, to deliver this transformational promise. The Puppo campaign reflects the essence of this ambition - an innovative partnership highlighting a product built to serve every single customer in a very personal way. "

To bring this campaign to life, Colenso BBDO created an algorithm that extracted information from publicly available NYC Dog Licensing Data.

Along with a sophisticated modular copy and art direction system, it was able to generate a unique ad for every dog in Manhattan delivered through OOH placements bought through media buying platform Milk Money and dynamic digital media platforms managed by Mediacom.

Kimberley Ragan, Colenso BBDO creative director, said: "We all love our dogs, and having your dog, with all his or her unique personality quirks, pigeon holed into small, medium or large breed, isn’t always what’s best for the dog.

"Straying from the typical one-ad-for-100,000 consumers format, instead creating one ad for each of the 100,000+ dogs who live in New York City, allowed us to connect with owners in a more meaningful way, and help them find the right diet for their pup."