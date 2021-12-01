How 10 companies are doing their part to celebrate Giving Tuesday

NEW YORK: For almost a decade, the world has celebrated Giving Tuesday, the Tuesday following Black Friday when companies and customers are encouraged to do good.

Created in 2012 at the 92nd Street Y and its Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact in New York City, Giving Tuesday has grown into a global movement.

This year, companies are celebrating Giving Tuesday by donating to causes close to their mission and purpose.

Here is how 10 organizations are giving back this year:

The Home Depot Foundation

Agency partner: MSL

As part of Operation Surprise, the Home Depot Foundation is surprising six nonprofit organizations that help veterans, the homeless and their communities with $30,000 in unrestricted funds, totalling $180,000.

Mary Hall Freedom Village, Veterans Empowerment Organization, HouseProud Atlanta, Open Doors and Christian City in Atlanta and Green Doors in Austin, Texas. These grants help nonprofits meet additional needs including technology, transportation or personnel.

KFC

Agency partner: Edelman

KFC is agreeing to a truce in the chicken sandwich wars to fight hunger instead. The fast-food chain is donating $1 from each KFC chicken sandwich sold with a minimum donation of $250,000 to Blessings in a Backpack, a nonprofit that provides food on the weekends for school-age children across the country who might otherwise go hungry. KFC is also encouraging competitors to do the same, tagging Wendy's, Burger King, McDonalds and Popeyes in social media posts promoting its campaign.

Wolverine

Agency partner: Edelman

Wolverine is partnering with heavy metal band Metallica's nonprofit organization All Within My Hands to support skilled workers. Starting today, 50% of all proceeds from the expanded Wolverine x Metallica collection will benefit trade programs at community colleges across America through the Metallica Scholars Initiative.

MusicCares

Agency partner: Porter Novelli

Leading music charity MusiCares is encouraging people to host personal fundraisers to support its second-annual Help for the Holidays program. Using an easy how-to guide provided by the charity, participants can set up their fundraiser, encourage loved ones and organizations to participate and keep the fundraiser going through the end of 2021.

LinkedIn

Agency partner: Golin

LinkedIn is inviting its members to give influence, kudos, awareness and love in the form of a post to help nonprofits raise funds, find volunteers and hire talent. This campaign socializes causes and raises visibility for important organizations that are spotlighting and supporting others, and anyone can get behind this effort on their own LinkedIn channels.

Chewy

Agency partner: Zeno Group

As part of its Chewy Gives Back initiative, Chewy is matching Wish List purchases up to $2 million made through Chewy.com. For every dollar spent, Chewy will donate an equal worth of pet food and supplies to organizations such as Greater Good Charities, which helps distribute the items to organizations nationwide.

NBCUniversal Telemundo/Comcast

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and Comcast's Internet Essentials program have partnered with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation to give more than 2,000 laptops and free internet service for a year to students and seniors across the U.S. The donations are meant to support Latino communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative will continue through the holiday season in 13 markets, including Boston, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Miami, Philadelphia and Washington, DC.

Stojo

Agency Partner: LVPR

Sustainable food and drink storage startup Stojo is giving back to essential workers though its #StojoGives social campaign. The Instagram campaign offers people a chance to nominate a frontline medical or education provider to win a full breakroom stock up of Stojo products. In addition, for every order placed on Stojo's website, the company will donate a 12-ounce cup travel mug to an essential worker.

Cloud Paper

Cloud Paper, which produces toilet paper that is not made from trees, is planting one tree for every purchase made on Giving Tuesday. The company is also continuing its partnership with Food Lifeline and the Carbon Fund, having donated more than 100,000 of their rolls to food banks, shelters and network of nonprofits.

Hanes

Hanes is giving the gift of undergarments this year. For every purchase made between Giving Tuesday and December 5, Hanes will donate a pair of socks to community organizations that serve individuals who are experiencing homeless or others in need.

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.