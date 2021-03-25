These 10 brands are piling on Cinnamon Toast Crunch over its crustacean crisis

It seems that everyone, including brands, is waiting with bated breath to find out how what appeared to be shrimp and other questionable objects ended up in comedian Jensen Karp’s Cinnamon Toast Crunch.
Jano Cabrera, global chief communications officer for Cinnamon Toast Crunch parent General Mills, told PRWeek, “While we are investigating this, we can say with confidence this did not occur in our facility. We are waiting for the consumer to send us the package to investigate further.”
Meanwhile, Karp is sticking to his story.
Whatever the outcome, one thing is certain: other brands aren’t hesitating to make Cinnamon Toast Crunch the object of fun.
MoonPie
Been working on a fun new product I hope you like it!— MoonPie (@MoonPie) March 24, 2021
Steak-umm
no one has ever found shrimp in our meat to my knowledge but if they did we would not say it was actually a crystallized frozen grease clump— Steak-umm (@steak_umm) March 23, 2021
Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar
The shrimp in question: pic.twitter.com/KdK8uyD0gG— Barb and Star �� (@BarbAndStar) March 24, 2021
Four Loko
really bad time to release our shrimp flavor or????— Four Loko (@fourloko) March 24, 2021
Aviation American Gin
Sorry we missed out on any shrimp convos ������— Aviation American Gin ✈️������ (@AviationGin) March 24, 2021
'Mixing with Diddy & Beckham' https://t.co/GtnavwuRYp pic.twitter.com/hIU8dk2BEa
Dictionary.com
"Gaslighting" is to cause someone to doubt his or her sanity through the use of psychological manipulation.— Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) March 23, 2021
Example: "I think the cereal company that told me a shrimp isn't a shrimp is gaslighting me." https://t.co/EKgfZy77g1
Shameless on Showtime
Hot Carl Gallagher Hot Karl the rapper— Shameless on Showtime (@SHO_Shameless) March 24, 2021
��
hating shrimp
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
THEM: Are you cereal?— Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (@JaxShrimp) March 24, 2021
US: No, not really.
Fogo de Chão
We're all for discovering flavors, but our shrimp only shows up when you want it. #ShrimpGate pic.twitter.com/AzH9efwQA0— Fogo de Chão (@fogorestaurants) March 24, 2021
U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
Physically and mentally need to move on from shrimp, but levitating this into the feed just one last time. https://t.co/Od4Soc2a1H— US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) March 24, 2021