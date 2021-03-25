These 10 brands are piling on Cinnamon Toast Crunch over its crustacean crisis

by Diana Bradley Added 3 hours ago

Is it a real corporate crisis? Or just a fish tale?

It seems that everyone, including brands, is waiting with bated breath to find out how what appeared to be shrimp and other questionable objects ended up in comedian Jensen Karp’s Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Jano Cabrera, global chief communications officer for Cinnamon Toast Crunch parent General Mills, told PRWeek, “While we are investigating this, we can say with confidence this did not occur in our facility. We are waiting for the consumer to send us the package to investigate further.” 

Meanwhile, Karp is sticking to his story

Whatever the outcome, one thing is certain: other brands aren’t hesitating to make Cinnamon Toast Crunch the object of fun. 

MoonPie

Steak-umm

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Four Loko

Aviation American Gin

Dictionary.com

Shameless on Showtime

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Fogo de Chão

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

