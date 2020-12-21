The 10 best holiday ads of 2020

1. Burberry ‘It’s about that fearless spirit and imagination when pushing boundaries’ by Riff Raff Films

Burberry paid tribute to the 1952 movie Singin’ in the Rain in a fashion film featuring a quartet dodging ice blocks while dancing down London’s Petticoat Lane. Dreya Mac’s vocals give a contemporary twist to the classic song, which was originally performed by Gene Kelly.

The film was created by Riff Raff Films and directed by MegaForce.

2. John Lewis and Waitrose ‘Give a Little Love’ by Adam & Eve/DDB

The charming ad features nine vignettes weaved together with 2D and 3D animation that tell a sweet story about paying it forward. A little boy’s ball gets stuck in a tree, but he’s helped out by a girl whose generosity is linked to a chain of acts of kindness. The original song, “A Little Love” by Celeste, serves as the spot’s uplifting soundtrack.

The film was created by Adam & Eve/DDB and directed by Oscar Hudson through Pulse Films.

3. Aldi ‘Kevin’s Journey’ by McCann UK

Kevin the Carrot is on a mission to make it home to his family for Christmas — but he might need a holiday miracle. The vegetable’s journey pays homage to the films Home Alone, E.T. and Pirates of the Caribbean along the way. The Pirates of the Caribbean theme song, titled “He’s a Pirate,” is blasted while Kevin rides on the back of a hedgehog. Later, Kevin hitches a ride with Santa, who peddles him home on a flying bicycle in a scene reminiscent of E.T. When Kevin finally reunites with his family, the song “Somewhere in My Memory” by John Williams plays in the background, which was originally featured in Home Alone.

The film was created by Clive Davis and Andy Fenton and directed by Todd Mueller and Kylie Matulick via Stink.

4. Xfinity ‘The Greatest Gift’ by Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Santa Claus, played by Steve Carell, recruits his elves to rethink their gift-giving operation in the wake of a tough year. Santa’s little helpers band together to figure out a new way to spread holiday cheer – and save Christmas.

The film was created by Goodby Silverstein & Partners and directed by Craig Gillespie.

5. Tesco ‘No Naughty List’ by BBH

Rest assured, the naughty list has been canceled following this tumultuous year. The British supermarket chain’s holiday ad features people confessing their 2020 sins, such as buying too much toilet paper and giving up on homeschooling the kids. Even Santa Claus admits that he wasn’t on his best behavior this year. But Tesco encourages people to not be so hard on themselves and indulge this holiday season. The relatable commercial is set to Britney Spears’ classic hit “Oops!... I Did It Again”

The film was created by BBH, produced by Somesuch and directed by Raine Allen-Miller.

6. Amazon ‘The Show Must Go On’ by Lucky Generals

A young ballerina is thrilled when she’s cast as the lead in her school recital, but is crushed when her performance is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her sister and neighbors team up to showcase her hard work with a surprise show on her apartment building’s rooftop.

The film was created by Lucky Generals, produced by PrettyBird and directed by Melina Matsoukas.

7. Kohl’s ‘Give With All Your Heart’ by Yard, NYC

A little girl and her elderly neighbor become friends by communicating via posters in their windows. When one of the girl’s messages goes unanswered for weeks, she makes a wish for her pal to return. The neighbor finally reappears wearing a hospital bracelet — hinting at the COVID-19 pandemic — and the friends are reunited.

The film was created by Yard, NYC, produced by Central Films and directed by Rodrigo Garcia Saiz.

8. Toyota ‘The Journey’ by Conill

A little boy takes an unexpected journey with his father after his letter to Santa flies out the window. The father-son duo hop in their Toyota RAV4 to chase the note throughout the city and over rough terrain. When the father finally catches the letter, he learns his son’s Christmas wish was simply to go on a trip with him.

The film was produced by Lobo and directed by Mateus de Paula Santos and Alton (duo Felipe Machado and Tiago Marcondes).

9. Campbell’s ‘Snowbuddy’ by Leo Burnett

Campbell’s breathed new life into its original snowman commercial, which first aired in 1993, in an adorable 2020 spot. A little girl brings a snowman on a sled to cheer up her friend, who is stuck at home with a broken leg. The sweet gesture does the trick and her pal invites her inside for a bowl of Campbell’s chicken noodle soup.

The film was produced by Psyop and directed by Jack Anderson.

10. Coca-Cola ‘Letter to Santa’ by Weiden + Kennedy

A father sets off on an epic journey after he forgets to mail his daughter’s letter to Santa Claus. He finally arrives at the North Pole, where Santa picks him up in a Coca-Cola truck. The dad opens his daughter’s letter, which reads, “Dear Santa, please bring daddy home for Christmas.” Santa reunites the father with his daughter before driving away.

The film was produced by Hungry Man and directed by Taika Waititi.