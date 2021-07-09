A $1 billion market in two years: Brands move quickly after NIL ruling

Throughout the NCAA’s 115-year history, college athletes have had to sit on the sidelines and refrain from profiting from their name and celebrity due to their amateur status, even as collegiate sports ballooned into a $18.9 billion business.

But that changed quickly after states passed laws rendering its amateur rule obsolete and a scathing Supreme Court decision against it last month, the NCAA capitulated and rolled out rules on July 1 allowing student athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness (NIL) without endangering their eligibility. It applies to all three divisions.

Having anticipated the move, some brands were ready to act, generating media coverage for being among the first out of the gate to support the watershed change.

Unilever launched a campaign called #BreakingLimits for Degree Deodorant on the day NIL went into effect featuring a roster of college athletes. It commits more than $5 million over the next five years to social initiatives aimed at inspiring people and encouraging them to break limits.

“As a purpose-led company, it was important for Unilever to get on the front lines of such a historic moment and use it as an opportunity to showcase a thoughtful strategy for working with college athletes now and in the future,” says Rob Master, VP of media and digital engagement at Unilever.

The strategy includes compensating every athlete it is working with equally.

“We recognized that we had a tremendous opportunity to set a new standard moving forward for equal pay at the collegiate level in aggregate,” Master tells PRWeek via email. “Unilever is committed to helping build a fairer, more socially inclusive world, and that includes advancing the pace of change for equal pay.”

Degree will champion and amplify the stories of the 14 student athletes it has signed through content partnerships via “traditional influencer programming, custom video content and more,” says Master.

The roster includes University of Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, women’s volleyball star, and recent open-heart surgery survivor, Asjia O’Neal of the University of Texas, Bailey Moody in women’s wheelchair basketball at the University of Alabama and Ohio State University lacrosse player Mitchell Pehlke.

On Instagram, Degree is inviting other college athletes nationwide to tell their “untold or overlooked stories that have the power to inspire others” and apply to join the roster. A nomination process kicked off yesterday that will run through July 13. Degree will then select one individual to receive an offer to join the #BreakingLimits roster. “From there, Degree will then make the formal announcement to the public in early August,” says Master.

Edelman has been providing comms support for Degree on #BreakingLimits.

In ensuring contracts with college athletes are in compliance with school, state and NCAA guidelines, Unilever worked with athlete marketing platform, Opendorse.

The platform was created largely for pro athletes in 2012. With big brands, agents and sports marketing firms focused on household names in the big leagues, Opendorse launched to help lesser-known pro athletes monetize their name, while getting brands with smaller budgets into the game.

Now the platform is helping college athletes monetize their NIL. To further raise its own profile amid this new business model, it also recently hired MikeWorldWide, formerly known as MWW, as AOR.

“We are going from an overall market of 5,000 to 10,000 athletes in pro leagues like the National Football League, National Basketball Association, National Football League and the Professional Golfers’ Association, to 500,000 student athletes suddenly available for brands to work with,” says the platform’s cofounder Adi Kunalic, who played for the Nebraska Cornhuskers during his college years and had a stint in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers.

“A massive market has literally been created overnight,” he tells PRWeek.

There are more than 45,000 athletes, including current and retired professionals, on Opendorse. Of that number, about 30,000 are college students.

Opendorse estimates the NIL market will be worth $500 million in 2022, and within the next two years, mature to $1 billion annually.

But where will that spend come from? Start with big brands that have already been investing in college athletics through team sponsorships, college bowl games and NCAA partnerships.

“Prior to this NIL decision, brands that were executing in the college sports space were forced to use retired athletes or star alums to become faces of their campaigns,” notes Shaun Clair, a VP in the PR and comms group at 160over90 and a former football player at Fordham University. “Now they’ll have more options and creativity in how they can activate.”

He expects content creation deals that leverage a student athlete’s following will be most common, especially given “current college athletes have had access to social media for their entire lives and are natural creators.”

“Student athletes that are invested in causes and working to make the world a better place will find themselves particularly appealing to brands,” he adds.

Chris Console, SVP of BCW Sports, says the change in NIL “is a really unique opportunity” for a variety of brands, including for those who have been largely shut out of a college market.

Nike, for instance, has a long-time multi-sport apparel agreement with the University of Oregon that has prevented the brand’s rivals from having any kind of presence there. However, based on the NIL guidelines he has read through, Console says rivals could partner with individual athletes at the University of Oregon, who wouldn’t be able to endorse the brand in a school capacity.

“Anything off the field or outside the realm of what the team is doing is fair game,” he says. “And I absolutely expect sneaker companies, sports beverage brands and others to compete with one another this way, by going to where a competitor already may be and striking deals with athletes.”

Local brands can also now afford to get involved, as can startups, a client sector BCW is seeing a lot of interest from, adds Console.

“We are having a variety of conversations, going through the education process in terms of the interesting stories that could emerge from these NIL deals,” he says.

Michael Jacobson, SVP at ITB Worldwide, which is part of the R&CPMK family and advises brands and their agencies on celebrity endorsements and influencer marketing programs, notes what is happening in collegiate sports reflects the ongoing rise of the individual.

“There used to be so much more weight placed on teams and the IP that came with larger entities,” says Jacobson. “But social media has exploded the opportunity for amateur athletes in college to monetize off the value of who they are and what they do.”

New influencers

Agencies are expecting brands to work closely together on NIL deals in ensuring they don’t run afoul of a school’s sponsorship agreements.

Given their expertise in influencer programs, agencies will also be called on “to help our clients figure out” the athletes that best match with their objectives, notes Rick French, chairman and CEO of French/West/Vaughan and owner of the minor league baseball team Daytona Tortugas. “Some of that will be dictated by the algorithms and social media following and engagement numbers.”

With 4 million followers on TikTok and 1.1 million on Instagram, Louisiana State University gymnast Olivia Dunne is being touted to likely be the first “million-dollar college athlete.” But there are other variables to consider, beyond just sheer numbers, especially given those can quickly climb. Brands also need to consider the environments they might compete in.

“The real opportunity, I think, is with athletes in Olympic sports,” from swimming to track and field to downhill skiing, says French. “These athletes will get an extra boost of exposure because of the massive platform the Olympics gives them.”

Imagine, for instance, the value of a student athlete like swimmer Katie Ledecky, he notes. While attending Stanford University, she was regarded as the best swimmer in the world and won five Olympic medals, four of them gold, at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

“Brands would have been connected to the best female swimmer in the world and supporting her in Olympic glory,” says French.

Patrick Wixted, SVP, client services director at Ketchum Sports, also thinks the environment and cultural climate is ripe for brands to embrace what have historically been less popular sports.

“Sure, there will be a lot of attention on the major sports like football and men’s basketball, but I think the real benefit will be areas that typically have been perceived to be overlooked,” says Wixted. “As we’ve seen from March Madness tune-ins and social impact, women’s sports continue to grow and even outpace the men’s side at some times. There’s a huge opportunity to monetize these moments for the athletes and brands.”

“We’re seeing some of our partners at HBCUs already benefit, too,” he adds.

Still, comms experts have a note of caution: in partnering with student athletes, brands have a responsibility to ensure they are not overhyping a young athlete’s future in the sport, given such a small percentage of them make it in a pro career.

To that end, they advise brands to look at the full student athlete, not just their social media profile or stats on the field or court.

Jason Teitler, SVP of global comms and brand lead for the Special Olympics, says a full picture should include their academic performance, contributions in their local community, or perhaps challenges they’ve had to overcome that would resonate with young audiences.

“Brands should look at what athletes are doing both with their personal studies and in giving back to their community, to find the right spokesperson who will help them relate to their audiences,” says Teitler. “At the Special Olympics, we have programs in just about every market. If there is a particular athlete who is exceptional off the field, it becomes very attractive, whether they are exceptional on the field or court or just average, for a brand to be a conduit of their story.”

This story initially appeared in PRWeek.