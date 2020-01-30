Only 1 in 3 people say Super Bowl ads accurately portray women

While the majority of people (59 percent) believe Super Bowl ads have become less sexist in recent years, only 33 percent say big game ads accurately portray women, according to a new gen-pop study.

The online survey, conducted by Berlin Cameron and Persky, includes insights from 1,000 people (50 percent male, 50 percent female) ages 13 to 75.

More than half of women (53 percent) in the study think the number of female brand advertising in the Super Bowl should increase, compared to only 34 percent of men. Additionally, 63 percent of men agree that there are more men represented in Super Bowl ads, versus 74 percent of women.

Another insight from the study is that women don’t feel Super Bowl ads are targeted to them, with 22 percent saying the commercials aren’t relevant to them, compared to 14 percent of men.

"Viewers are ready to see more equal and accurate representation within Super Bowl advertising, so it’s time marketers make that a reality," said Jennifer DaSilva, president of Berlin Cameron. "While there’s been a push away from overtly sexist ads during the game, our study found that 33 percent of all respondents still believe that Super Bowl ads don’t accurately represent females."

DaSilva added that this research should be "an obvious wake-up call to marketers as they look to capture the hearts and minds of one of the biggest and wide-ranging audiences that ad dollars can buy."

"This starts by seeing diverse representation in leadership, on boards, and throughout organizations," she said. "Once we see a tipping point there, the industry will better reflect, understand and speak to all genders in a meaningful and accurate way."