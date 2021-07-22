You & Mr Jones bolsters media team with two new hires

You & Mr Jones’ new media division is growing.

The brandtech group said Thursday it has hired Hearts & Science’s Jess Nachtigall and MightyHive’s Rachel Adams as associate partner and director of media services, respectively.

Nachtigall, based in New York, will build out a reporting and analytics platform and establish the firm’s media optimization approach. Adams will develop operational processes and systems for client management and incorporate client feedback into technology development.

Both are the latest senior hires under Nick Emery, who joined in April as founding partner to establish the media division with a $300 million war chest. Emery joined You & Mr Jones after being dismissed as global CEO of Mindshare in October after an inappropriate video prank.

In May, Emery brought on Will Heins, who joined after a stint on the founding team at Media by Mother (the shop launched in January), and Jeff Mattisoff, global president of EightBar, GroupM’s specialty agency for IBM, as his first senior hires.

“We want to hire people who are both imaginative and analytical,” Emery said.

You & Mr Jones Media is positioned around helping clients take control of their media by offering transparent services, automation and in-housing support, with talent embedded directly on client teams. The company starts client engagements with a tech stack assessment, and continually cycles employees on and off accounts based on clients’ business needs.

“We have to invert the holding company model, in which the team says the same for three years until you pitch the business,” Emery said. “We want an adaptive team so you never have to pitch the business.”

Three months in, the division has five clients, mostly DTC brands, but is in conversations with several global marketers. The group is “not really interested in traditional media,” but will incorporate insights from linear media into measurement and reporting systems, Emery added.

“We're not buying linear TV, but it doesn't mean the data and insights coming from TV can't inform our digital buy so we're doing things in the most efficient and effective way for the client,” Nachtigall added.

You & Mr Jones, which also owns firms including Oliver, Mofilm, Gravity Road and 55, grew revenues 34.3% organically in Q1 and 27.1% overall in 2020. The brandtech group, which owns proprietary tech and also invests in tech companies, took on a $260 million investment in January.