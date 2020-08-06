You & Mr Jones acquires Collectively

by Julia Francis Added 4 hours ago
Illustration by Kelsee Thomas of the all-female leadership team. Top row: Fiona Hughes, Alexa Tonner, Natalie Silverstein; Middle: Ryan Stern; Bottom: Angelita Sierra, Amy Luca, Rashmi Nigam
Collectively will join forces with theAmplify, an influencer platform You & Mr Jones acquired in 2016.

NEW YORK: Technology holding company You and Mr Jones has acquired influencer marketing agency Collectively.

The agency will partner with the David Jones-led group’s technology influencer platform theAmplify.

By combining tech solutions with theAmplify’s influencer marketing tactics, You & Mr Jones plans to create strategic campaigns for global brands.

Collectively co-founder and CEO Ryan Stern and theAmplify CEO Amy Luca will lead an all-women executive team.

David Jones, founder and CEO of You & Mr Jones, did not disclose the financial terms of the acquisition, but said it was “significant”. TheAmplify grew more than 50% organically in the first six months of this year, but Jones declined to state the valuation of the company.

“Alongside our investments in Traackr and Tribe Dynamics, [merging Collectively and theAmplify] gives us unparalleled capabilities in the influencer space,” Jones said in a statement.

Since its launch in 2015, You & Mr Jones has rapidly grown in the brandtech category. In early 2019, in-house agency specialist Oliver sold a majority stake to the tech holding company, and after raising $200 million in December, You & Mr Jones was valued at $1.3 billion.

