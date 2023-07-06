Promotional feature
Innovid

“Think about the business outcomes you’re trying to drive”

Added 23 hours ago

We hear 11 game-changing pieces of advice about converged TV measurement

Converged TV measurement can drive creative innovation. But where do you get started? We asked the best in the industry to tell us their best pieces of advice. From having a digital mindset when buying TV to prioritising actionable data points, we hear golden nuggets from thought leaders at Carat, Comcast, Innovid, LG Ad Solutions, MARS, The Trade Desk, Tubi, Upwave, Yahoo, and 4As.

