“The more we get into the consumer mindset, we’re going to see better results”

Added 23 hours ago

How can companies leverage measurement innovation?

From looking at video measurement holistically to being creative with data points, and from the addressability of CTV to understanding overlap and incrementality between linear and digital, now is the time to take advantage of converged TV measurement. How? We asked industry leaders from Carat, Comcast, Innovid, LG Ad Solutons, MARS, Tubi, Upwave, and 4As.

