Promotional feature
Innovid

“Not all demographics are created equal”

Added 23 hours ago

We hear game-changing advice about advanced creative

Are you prioritising engagement and relevance with your ads? We sat down with leading advertising thinkers to gather some expert advice about the importance of contexuality, getting to know AI tools, applying digital to TV, data collaboration, and plenty more. The cast list? CMI Media Group, Innovid, LG Ad Solutions, MARS, Roku, Yahoo, and 4As.

