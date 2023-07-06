“Not all demographics are created equal”

Are you prioritising engagement and relevance with your ads? We sat down with leading advertising thinkers to gather some expert advice about the importance of contexuality, getting to know AI tools, applying digital to TV, data collaboration, and plenty more. The cast list? CMI Media Group, Innovid, LG Ad Solutions, MARS, Roku, Yahoo, and 4As.
Information Links
Search
Campaign
Start Your Free 30-Day Free Trial
Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.Become a subscriber
GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX
Don’t miss your daily fix of breaking news, latest work, advice and commentary.register free