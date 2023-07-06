Promotional feature
Innovid

“Make every impression work for you”

Added 23 hours ago

How do you make measurement intel actionable?

What are the metrics that matter, and how do you make them actionable? We asked experts from Carat, Comcast, Innovid, MARS, The Trade Desk, Tubi, Upwave, Yahoo, and 4As, and they delivered the answers. They discuss focussing on performance outcomes, assigning different values, bringing new metrics into play, and using learnings to expand reach.

Tags

