“Make every impression work for you”

What are the metrics that matter, and how do you make them actionable? We asked experts from Carat, Comcast, Innovid, MARS, The Trade Desk, Tubi, Upwave, Yahoo, and 4As, and they delivered the answers. They discuss focussing on performance outcomes, assigning different values, bringing new metrics into play, and using learnings to expand reach.
Information Links
Search
Campaign
Start Your Free 30-Day Free Trial
Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.Become a subscriber
GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX
Don’t miss your daily fix of breaking news, latest work, advice and commentary.register free