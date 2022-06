Comms pros have all watched “Mad Men’s” Don Draper walk into a conference room, deliver a brilliant pitch and save the day. But what if the notion of “the big idea” is as outdated as the three-martini lunch? In this podcast, Josh Budd, chief creative officer, NA, Citizen Relations and Jaime Pescia, VP, global creative & brand engagement, Little Caesars Pizza talked about how the pressure to deliver “the big idea” can hinder creativity and harm the collaborative process.