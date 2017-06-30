The xx's new music video is also a Calvin Klein ad

Raf Simons, the chief creative officer of Calvin Klein since last year, worked with photographer and filmmaker Alasdair McLellan on the creative concept and direction of the music video for The xx’s song I Dare You. McLellan previously directed The xx’s videos for On Hold and Say Something Loving.

Calvin Klein said in a statement that Simons saw "a connection between the videos and his own work" at the fashion brand.

The new music video features celebrities who have appeared in previous Calvin Klein campaigns: Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, who fronts the "Calvin Klein by appointment" work; Moonlight actor Ashton Sanders, who is in the Spring 2017 men’s underwear ad campaign; and model and actress Paris Jackson, who attended this year’s Costume Institute Benefit in New York as a guest of the brand.

Models Lulu and Ernesto Cervantes, who have been in other Calvin Klein ads as well as the Fall 2017 runway show, also appear in the video.

All of the characters in the music video wear Calvin Klein clothing.

The nearly seven-minute film was shot in Los Angeles at two architectural landmarks, Lloyd Wright’s Sowden House and John Lautner’s Rainbow House. It tells the story of lovestruck teenagers who cut school and end up at a mysterious house with a pool where the band plays.

The xx debuted the video on their YouTube channel yesterday.