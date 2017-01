In a video accompanying Thursday's announcement that Publicis Communications CEO Arthur Sadoun will succeed Maurice Lévy as Publicis Groupe Chairman and CEO June 1, Lévy called Sadoun "first and foremost a client man."

He has a "strong vision for the future" and "I place my every confidence in him," Lévy continued.

Lévy also waxed nostalgic about his career and Publicis Groupe's growth during his tenure.