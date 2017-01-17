Watch: Magnus Djaba on how his global role at Saatchi & Saatchi will be different

In an interview with Campaign, Djaba said the most important thing about his new role was "focus," because it is "very easy in these kinds of jobs to try and do too much and try to deliver too many things."

Djaba now oversees the network of 130 offices comprising 6,500 Saatchi & Saatchi employees around the world and reports to Arthur Sadoun, chief executive of Publicis Communications.

Robert Senior, the former global chief executive of Saatchi & Saatchi, resigned and was replaced by Djaba, who retains the role of UK chief executive alongside the new global role.

Describing the difference between his global president role versus Senior’s global chief executive role, Djaba said his focus would be on the Saatchi brand and clients’ brands, rather than "looking at a P&L ... looking at things you can do to either add revenue, reduce cost, etc."