Twitter compares Starbucks' #unicornfrappuccino to poop of Squatty Potty unicorn

by Ilyse Liffreing Added 23 hours ago
After seeing the viral ad, people don't have a taste for the otherworldly drink.

On Wednesday, Starbucks debuted its Unicorn Frappuccino—a concoction of pink powder, blue drizzle and mango syrup that changes color and flavor when stirred and only available until April 23rd. As with all things unicorn, social media went wild, and #unicornfrappuccino became one of the top trending hashtags on Twitter.

Consumers clashed on whether the sugary, mystical drink tastes good; however, a common reaction was that the beverage reminded them of Squatty Potty’s viral ad that features Dookie, a pooping unicorn who enjoys his time on a royal throne.

For the most part, people either joked or earnestly stated that they wouldn’t try out the new drink because they know where it came from—the butt of that squatting mascot.

Squatty Potty’s viral ad "This Unicorn Changed the Way I Poop" came out in 2015 and drew eyeballs to an otherwise unknown startup. Because the original spot was so effective, the brand decided on bringing the unicorn back for a sequel in which it farts rainbows. The first video has been viewed more than 100 million times on Facebook and YouTube and increased online sales for the brand by 600 percent and retail sales by 400 percent. It seems, however, that the defecating unicorn will have the opposite effect on Starbucks’ new Frappuccino.

Squatty Potty, on the other hand, is embracing the drink and has made it Dookie's "beverage of choice." On Facebook, fans can win $10 Starbucks cards by commenting about the unicorn and his favorite drink. One commenter wrote, "The Dookster is definitely going to need the Squatty Potty after drinking one of those."

