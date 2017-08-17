Trump 'fires' business leaders after mass exodus

Be the first to comment
by Emily Tan Added 3 hours ago

US president Donald Trump has disbanded two corporate councils after even more executives left in a move to distance themselves from his handling of Charlottesville.

President Donald Trump made the announcement on Twitter after the heads of 3M, Campbell Soup, Johnson & Johnson, and United Technologies announced their resignations, the BBC reported

The chief executives left after Trump backtracked his belated condemnation of the white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups that rallied in Charlottesville, Virginia and instead blamed the left-wing counter protesters. 

Trump's tweet read: "Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all!"

In a statement, around the time of the president's tweet, the Strategy and Policy Forum announced it was a joint decision to disband the council.

Yesterday, PepsiCo's chief executive Indira Nooyi came under pressure from racial-justice group Color of Change to quit the business advisory council.

This is after chief executives from Under Armour, Intel and pharmaceutical company Merck quit the council on Monday after the president took two days to officially condemn the white supremacists at Charlottesville. 

This was Trump's initial reaction:

This article originally appeared in Campaign UK.

Tags

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS

Trending on Campaign

To change advertising, you must begin with the people

To change advertising, you must begin with the people

My career in 5 executions: Huge's Jason Musante

My career in 5 executions: Huge's Jason Musante

New ANA report finds 'transparency concerns' in production process

New ANA report finds 'transparency concerns' in production process

Brand Superfan of the Week: Papa John's Pizza's Carolina Williams

Brand Superfan of the Week: Papa John's Pizza's Carolina Williams