The technology Kohl's CTO is using to drive retail transformation

Consumers aren't the only ones inundated with choice—retailers are, too. As technological acronyms like AR, VR, AI, and IOT become more colloquial, brands are being forced to identify which of these myriad solutions can help create seamless experiences and achieve business objectives.

This is the task Ratnakar Lavu faces as CTO of Kohl's. Although he knows that there are countless technologies he could pursue, he tries to focus on the ones that help him "move the needle" in terms of the department store chain's short- and long-term goals.

"Some of this is not sexy," Lavu told Jason Del Rey, senior editor of Recode, during a Q&A session at Retail's Big Show in New York. "How do we operate and transform the business internally to be faster, better, data driven?"

Benefiting both sides of the business

To drive technological transformation, Kohl's needs to invest in both the consumer-facing and internal sides of the business. Take chatbots, for instance. Messaging platforms, like Facebook Messenger, can help Kohl's handle customer service inquiries more efficiently. For instance, Lavu said the retailer frequently receives calls from customers inquiring about the status of their orders. To help alleviate call volume, Lavu and his team are testing a chatbot experience that will allow customers to input their order number and check their order status. At the same time, he said that Kohl's also receives a lot of questions from employees about how to reset their internal passwords. So, he said that he plans on leveraging an internal messaging platform to help automate some of these functions.

Mobilizing with mobile

Mobile is another major investment opportunity for Kohl's. Having to juggle coupons, loyalty cards, and forms of payment during in-store checkout is one of customers' "biggest inhibitors," Lavu said. So, in October, the retailer launched Kohl's Pay: a mobile payment solution that allows Kohl's Charge cardholders to access their credit card, coupons, and rewards ID all within the Kohl's app.

While Lavu explained that Kohl's could push offers to customers via solutions like Apple Pay, he said that the ability to apply discounts to particular line items is actually tied to the Kohl's system, hence leading to the brand's decision to build its own platform.

"We make it more seamless and compelling and engaging because we control that end-to-end solution," he stated.