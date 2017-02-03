T-Mobile CEO reveals 3 new Super Bowl spots, continues to call competitors 'dumb'

by Kathryn Luttner Added 6 hours ago

John Legere takes on Verizon and AT&T with Big Game films starring Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg.

T-Mobile CEO John Legere has no qualms about calling competitors Verizon and AT&T "dumb and dumber." He’s been doing so since 2015 and continued to take them on in a blog post this morning that began with name-calling and ended with the announcement of three additional Super Bowl spots to the Justin Bieber film unveiled last week.

"Look, when you are being outspent 2:1 by Dumb and Dumber, when the other guys are spending literally billions more on advertising, how do you think we compete with their fat wallets—and keep on winning?" Legere wrote.

The answer, according to Legere, is maximizing your ROI with four Super Bowl commercials—totaling three minutes—which puts T-Mobile on par with Budweiser for the most Big Game ad buys. But don’t expect T-Mobile to use a singular spokesperson like the Verizon-now-Sprint pitchman Paul Marcarelli. "We don’t pin our season—much less the Big Game—on a single star, celeb or spokesperson like the other guys," he added. 

Instead, T-Mobile’s first Super Bowl spot, titled "#UnlimitedMoves," features Bieber, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (who’s injured and won’t be playing tonight) and retired Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens. Odd couple Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg headline the second film "#BagOfUnlimited," and "Bob’s Bugers" actress Kristen Schaal does her best "50 Shades of Grey" impersonation in the third film "#Punished." Legere didn’t share the creative for the fourth ad, but he said it will focus on MetroPCS, which T-Mobile purchased in 2013, and will air post-game.

"Every ad we’re putting out there during the game comes down to one simple, central theme—we’re all in on unlimited," Legere said. "Three different commercials. Six different personalities. One powerful message."

Publicis Seattle, T-Mobile’s lead creative agency, is responsible for the films.

