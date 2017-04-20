T-Mobile CEO embarks on insane 4/20 Tweetstorm against #VerHIGHzon

T-Mobile CEO John Legere is spending his 4/20 relentlessly attacking rival Verizon for scheduling its earnings call on the unofficial holiday for stoners.

Using the hashtag #VerHIGHzon, Legere is mocking his largest competitor for everything from its fees to its loss of customers to its acquisition of "90s relics" AOL and Yahoo.

?? Every time @verizon does something dumb, I think it can’t get worse. But then they buy 90s relics. Must have been #VerHIGHzon pic.twitter.com/kcul2nDm8z — John Legere (@JohnLegere) April 20, 2017

??They’re so #VerHIGHzon that they keep forgetting to end taxes and fees… pic.twitter.com/sdqQQYqx9q — John Legere (@JohnLegere) April 20, 2017

Legere isn’t the only one getting in on the action. Though the hashtag isn’t trending, it’s generating over 100 tweets (some from consumers and some from other T-Mobile employees) since Legere got the ball rolling on Wednesday night. As of early afternoon Thursday, it showed no sign of slowing down.

Verizon customers get liberated from taxes and fees and switch to T-Mobile One! @JohnLegere #VerHIGHzon pic.twitter.com/OWNuUSPjYq — Nathan Palmer (@neythin) April 20, 2017

Underestimated the influence of @JohnLegere ha they must of been #verhighzon — Jason Lewis (@jlew7715) April 20, 2017

Legere also shared a #VerHIGHzon Spotify playlist with songs he says the carrier listens to "when they come up with dumb things like Go90." Included in the playlist are Nine inch Nails’ "Another Version Of The Truth," Amy Winehouse’s "You Know I’m No Good" and, of course, one-hit wonder Afroman’s "Because I Got High."

This is not the first time Legere has used social media to taunt Verizon. Most recently, when Verizon announced that it would form a new umbrella company called "Oath," Legere offered a prize to the user who could best riff on the unusual name.

Let’s make this a fun game, shall we?? Tell me what you think what other #VerizonOath they’ll be taking now! My favorites get a prize. ;) https://t.co/sMI047qmzj — John Legere (@JohnLegere) April 3, 2017

Verizon reported on Thursday that sales declined in the first-quarter of 2017, and the company’s shares quickly dropped by two percent.

Check out the Twitter conversation as it unfolds:

#verHIGHzon Tweets