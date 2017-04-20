T-Mobile CEO embarks on insane 4/20 Tweetstorm against #VerHIGHzon

by Ilyse Liffreing Added 15 hours ago

Verizon scheduled its earnings call for the unofficial stoner's holiday, and John Legere was not about to pass that up.

T-Mobile CEO John Legere is spending his 4/20 relentlessly attacking rival Verizon for scheduling its earnings call on the unofficial holiday for stoners.

Using the hashtag #VerHIGHzon, Legere is mocking his largest competitor for everything from its fees to its loss of customers to its acquisition of "90s relics" AOL and Yahoo.

Legere isn’t the only one getting in on the action. Though the hashtag isn’t trending, it’s generating over 100 tweets (some from consumers and some from other T-Mobile employees) since Legere got the ball rolling on Wednesday night. As of early afternoon Thursday, it showed no sign of slowing down.

Legere also shared a #VerHIGHzon Spotify playlist with songs he says the carrier listens to "when they come up with dumb things like Go90." Included in the playlist are Nine inch Nails’ "Another Version Of The Truth," Amy Winehouse’s "You Know I’m No Good" and, of course, one-hit wonder Afroman’s "Because I Got High."

This is not the first time Legere has used social media to taunt Verizon. Most recently, when Verizon announced that it would form a new umbrella company called "Oath," Legere offered a prize to the user who could best riff on the unusual name.     

Verizon reported on Thursday that sales declined in the first-quarter of 2017, and the company’s shares quickly dropped by two percent.

Check out the Twitter conversation as it unfolds:

