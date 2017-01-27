Sprint returns to Super Bowl with a 'real cliffhanger,' says CEO

Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure announced on Twitter today that Sprint would be returning to the Super Bowl in 2017, promising a "real cliffhanger."

A Droga5 spokeswoman confirmed that the independent agency was making the 30-second spot, and that it would be appear in the 2nd quarter. The ad will represent the first work Droga5 has done for Sprint since being named its AOR in November.

Though the Droga5 spokeswoman declined to reveal details about the commercial's content, Claure's tweet did hold a clue, the hashtag #CanYouHearThat, an apparent reference to its current spate of ads featuring former Verizon spokesman Paul Marcerelli.

Sprint, which is based in Overland Park, KS, has been an on-and-off Super Bowl advertiser in recent years. Though it sat out 2016, the company ran ads in both 2014 and 2015. Its most recent spot from the Big Game was billed as a tongue-in-cheek "apology" to rivals AT&T and Verizon and featured a cast of screaming goats. Created by Deutsch LA, the ad had first appeared several months before airing during the game.

A 2006 ad, "Crime Deterrent," by TBWA\Chiat\Day New York, was a hit with audiences, and still occasionally shows up on lists of all-time top Super Bowl ads.

When Sprint named Droga5 its AOR in November, without a formal review, it marked the end of the brand's two-year relationship with Interpublic's Deutsch.