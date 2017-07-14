Spinning wheels and slow streams: How 7 tech brands protested Net Neutrality changes

Be the first to comment
by Alison Kanski Added 7 hours ago

The current Net Neutrality rules are under threat from the FCC, and that's not OK with most of Silicon Valley. Here's how seven tech blue chips are trying to get the public on their side of the issue.

Internet companies banded together on Wednesday to try to save the current Net Neutrality rules, which secured equal access to the Internet for all consumers and businesses in 2015 but could be reversed under the Trump administration.

The digital protests, part of the Battle for the Net project by Fight for the Future, Demand Progress, and Free Press Action Fund, urged the public to contact Congress about the FCC rules. Many brands kept it simple, sending a tweet or adding a banner to their websites, or using the official image of the protests: the buffering wheel. Some, such as Reddit, simulated what the internet could look like if Net Neutrality rules are overturned - hint: slow - while others, like Mozilla, read nine hours of public comments on Net Neutrality to soothing music.

Mozilla

Reddit

Netflix

Vimeo

Why we need net neutrality from Vimeo Staff on Vimeo.

PornHub

Even Pornhub is in, are you?

Yelp

OKCupid

Tags

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS

Trending on Campaign

The One Club's Kevin Swanepoel responds to Publicis's decision

The One Club's Kevin Swanepoel responds to Publicis's decision

Chris Garbutt and TBWA's disruption

Chris Garbutt and TBWA's disruption

The digital-first creative shop - defined

The digital-first creative shop - defined

My career in 5 executions: GSD&M's Jay Russell

My career in 5 executions: GSD&M's Jay Russell