Snickers upstages Kate Upton on Sports Illustrated back cover

Supermodel Kate Upton is back for her third Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. And so is Snickers—with a back cover spoof.

For the third year in a row, the Mars brand returns to the back cover of the magazine with ads parodying the popular edition, this year themed, "Every body, Every age, Every beautiful." A continuation of BBDO New York’s long-running "You’re Not You When You’re Hungry" campaign, two ads showcase a very old model and an unusual body type — an antique chest of drawers and a guinea pig. The copy reads, "Magazine editors get CONFUSED when they're hungry."

Last year, Snickers used the back cover placement to poke fun of photo retouchers and wind machine operators by featuring real swimsuit models experiencing epic photo shoot fails. And the year before, it transformed cover model Hannah Davis into monster Medusa as a chilling reminder of what can happen when photographers don’t feed their models.

The theme was turned into a live commercial gone wrong on the Super Bowl this year. When actor Adam Driver wasn’t fed on set, he missed his cues and "ruined" the brand’s first live TV ad. Many football fans weren’t in on the joke and tweeted their confusion, even becoming upset with Driver. These reactions gave the marketer another chance to prolong its Super Bowl ad buy, and Driver issued a sarcastic public apology the following day.

I watched the super bowl to see #AdamDriver in that live ad but it was short omfg. That's a waste of a perfectly good Adam Driver @SNICKERS — JonSnowWhite (@lindsloh) February 6, 2017

So far, Snickers fans seem to fully appreciate the fake Sports Illustrated Swimsuit covers.