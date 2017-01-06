Snapchat owner accused of lying about user numbers ahead of IPO

Be the first to comment
by Gurjit Degun Added 9 hours ago

A former employee says he was fired for refusing to go along with scheme to mislead the public.

Snap, the owner of Snapchat, has been accused of inflating the number of users it has ahead of a possible initial public offering for $25 billion by a former employer.

Anthony Pompliano has alleged that he was "unlawfully" dismissed after just three weeks in September 2015 because he did not cooperate with the company on the scheme.

The lawsuit filed with Los Angeles County Superior Court said: "Snapchat has been falsely representing and continues to falsely represent to a wide range of entities and leaders in the social media industry that it terminated Mr Pompliano’s employment after a mere three weeks after he was hired because he was not adequately performing in his position at Snapchat.

"Such representations were false and malicious and made with the express of covering up Snapchat’s false representations to investors and the public."

Pompliano joined Snap in 2015 as a growth lead. He was previously a product manager at Facebook, responsible for growth and engagement.

A spokeswoman for Snap said in a statement that the claims were "totally made up by a disgruntled former employee."

Tags

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Campaign Jobs

Thousands of jobs across advertising, creative, marketing and media

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS

Trending on Campaign

How Xerox spinoff Conduent plans to stay invisible while marketing itself aggressively

How Xerox spinoff Conduent plans to stay invisible while marketing itself aggressively

My 2017 media resolution: Ogilvy's Tham Khai Meng

My 2017 media resolution: Ogilvy's Tham Khai Meng

My career in 5 executions: Eric Kallman

My career in 5 executions: Eric Kallman

What Megyn Kelly's exit means for Fox News

What Megyn Kelly's exit means for Fox News

RSS FEEDS