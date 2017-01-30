See the most shared Facebook posts of last week

Despite brands beginning to debut their Super Bowl spots, the most shared Facebook posts of last week had nothing to do with football. Instead, Buffalo Wild Wings, Arby's, Universal Orlando Resort, Toyo Tires and Sparkle Paper Towels all took unique approaches on social to get high engagement metrics. Buffalo Wild Wings advertised a promotion, Arby's tapped into current events, Universal Orlando Resort used humor, Toyo Tires showed off its innovation and Sparkle Paper Towels created a diy how-to video using its products.

Unmetric, a social-media intelligence firm, uses an analytics platform to track brands with the highest amount of engagement for posts.

Here are the brand posts that received the most shares on Facebook last week:

Buffalo Wild Wings

Last week, Buffalo Wild Wings advertised its annual "Blitz B-Dubs for Bogo," sale where this past Sunday guests could buy one small boneless wings meal and get another one free. A bright yellow post on Facebook features the boneless wings. While this Facebook post might have received 40,153 shares, the majority of the 23,000 comments on the post are people criticizing the restaurant chain’s customer service. The post also collected 19,000 reactions.

Arby’s

Arby’s social media strategy includes relating to one of the brand’s major fanbases—gamers. To relate to this group, the fast food chain usually posts photos of its food along with cardboard creations of game-related items. Last week, the brand posted a photo that celebrates the latest Kingdom Hearts remastered game to come out on the PS4—Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue (yes, that is the full name). In one of the new remastered games, the story follows the journey of a character by the name of Aqua, a "Keyblade master." In this Facebook post that received 22,686 shares, the brand alludes to this character with a water bottle and a Kingdom Hearts key made out of cardboard. The post also got 78,000 reactions and 6,700 comments.

Universal Orlando Resort

In a video post that generated 19,480 shares, Universal Orlando Resort shows "real reactions" of visitors at the Universal Studios’ Wizarding World of Harry Potter. In other words, multiple exaggerated faces of people experiencing pure joy. The post, which saw 2.3 million video views, 28,000 reactions and 12,000 comments, encourages viewers to tag a friend who would react this way at the theme parks in Florida and California.

Toyo Tires

This brand understands that their tire consumers are likely car enthusiasts. Shared 21,028 times, this Facebook post shows the tire brand building its own smart car. From securing the body of the vehicle to the placement of the tires, Toyo Tires highlights the creation of the car in a one-minute video. The post also received 1.5 million video views, 18,000 reactions and 4,100 comments.

Sparkle Paper Towels

Sparkle Paper Towels might have found its sweet spot on Facebook. While the brand’s Facebook posts usually culminate less than a thousand shares, the brand’s recent videos of some diy projects you can do with paper towels have increased engagement. This post, with 18,648 shares, is of a video showing people how they can use Sparkle Paper Towels to make tie die decorations. The post also received 2.5 million video views, 33,000 reactions and 1,500 comments.