Sarah Jessica Parker, Instagram talk authenticity in branding

With lines wrapped around the block, one of Advertising Week’s hottest panels featured an auditorium bursting with attendees eager to see Sarah Jessica Parker, on a panel with with Instagram Chief Operating Officer Marne Levin, Glossier founder Emily Weiss, and moderated by ABC News’ Chief Business & Economics Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis.

We’ve seen influencers telling personal stories, but now brands are joining in, too. Levin cited Lowe’s DIY "Before and After" campaign as a successful example, during the conversation at "The Instagram Effect | Where Business and Passions Meet" on Wednesday.

When Weiss was asked about establishing her brand and community on the photo sharing platform she said, "Glossier was always designed to be a two-way communication stream. It was very much designed to democratize the beauty conversation and celebrate people’s personal styles." Glossier launched on Instagram and was built in real-time. "The conversations are key to building the brand. Right from casting people in our ads to the color of lipsticks women want. We heard the conversations in comments and created our brand around those conversations."

Levin added, "Businesses [on Instagram] didn’t really have a way of being identified as business. We introduced something called a business profile that came with a contact button and ways to engage with customers. Last year there were 18 million interactions between businesses and consumers."

"Try to not focus on the results," said Parker. "Because if you’re planning with a result in mind, to be successful even before you’ve put something out in the world, it’s really not authentic."

"What do you have to offer that is uniquely your product?" she added. "There’s so much out there in the world. Nobody needs just another pair of shoes or just any bag. Why does this thing you’re offering demand time, attention and dollars from your community?"