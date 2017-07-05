Recommendation Engine: Schafer Condon Carter's Hannah Hines

by I-Hsien Sherwood Added 10 hours ago

This copywriter favors Chicago-born content but refuses to keep up with you-know-who.

The Recommendation Engine is Campaign US' weekly feature in which we learn about the media that young people in the ad industry are currently consuming. This week, we get to know Hannah Hines, a senior copywriter at Schafer Condon Carter.

What I’m watching
On my phone, lots of weird YouTube videos—shout out to Old Gregg. If I’m home, I’m streaming something on Netflix or HBO. The other day I watched "The Woman with Seven Personalities" on Netflix, which was creepy but fascinating. Also on Netflix: "Easy." It’s a series of 8 vignettes that follows the lives of a group of young (20-30s) city dwellers as they grapple with the nuances of love, relationships and identity. It’s funny, it’s intimate, it’s raw—and best of all, it takes place in Chicago. 

I also think "The Young Pope" is highly underrated. It took me several tries to finish the first episode, so I get it. But once I did, I was hooked. The concept is interesting, the writing is great and the art direction and music are fantastic. Speaking of music, I do watch a lot of music videos. Baths’ "Lovely Bloodflow" is gorgeous and totally weird. I’ve also recently fallen down the Massive Attack rabbit hole. Their videos are awesome. Very sci-fi/Matrix-y.


What I’m listening to
Everything. The bulk of my news and entertainment is delivered to my brain through earbuds. I’m kind of antsy, so I like that I can consume while doing other things. If I’m not listening to WBEZ (NPR) or a podcast, I’m streaming music on Spotify. 

I’m a little ashamed to admit this, but my latest guilty pleasure is Oprah’s "Super Soul Conversations." It’s exactly what it sounds like: a series of soulful conversations between Oprah and various thought leaders, authors and celebs. Feel-good stuff.

Too many to name, but a few of my go-to podcasts are: "Strangers," "Hidden Brain," "Death, Sex & Money," "Invisibilia," "This American Life," "TED Radio Hour" and "The Art of Charm."

I’m all over the place when it comes to music. Everything from Ella Fitzgerald to Jamie xx. I look forward to my Spotify Discover Weekly playlist every Monday morning. Night Drive by Ari Lennox is my jam right now, and I tell everyone who hasn’t yet to listen to Kishi Bashi—Manchester from his album 151a is a nice place to start.

What I’m reading
The internet. I also love books. Real books with pages and words printed on them in ink. Right now I’m reading "American Gods" by Neil Gaiman. It’s wonderful and you should read it (and no I haven’t seen the show yet).

Who I’m following
I stay abreast of what’s trending, but I’m really not too keen on the social meedz. I’m probably on Instagram most—where I follow your standard meme accounts. FuckJerry, mytherapistsays, betches, beigecardigan, etc. Other notables include The Onion, NASA, Snoop Dogg and juniperfoxx. Oh, and TSA. You’d be surprised at the things people try to sneak onto planes. Or maybe you wouldn’t. Either way, it’s bizarre.


What I’m ignoring
The Kardashians.

