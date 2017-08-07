Recommendation Engine: Red Tettemer O'Connell + Partners' Michelle Maben

The Recommendation Engine is Campaign US' weekly feature in which we learn about the media young people in the ad industry are currently consuming. This week, we get to know Michelle Maben, an art director at Los Angeles-based creative agency Red Tettemer O'Connell + Partners.

What I'm watching

If there’s a serial killer/murder documentary series on Netflix or HBO, I’ve seen it or am currently watching it.

I’m really really really into outdoorsy documentaries on Netflix, like "The Barkley Marathons" or "Meru." If you like running, watch "The Barkley Marathons." It’s insane.

"American Ninja Warrior" is my guilty pleasure.

Other than that, I watch lots of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on YouTube. Those lead to Nardwuar interviews to random throwback music videos to singing competitions and then BAM, it’s 4 a.m.!

I do all this while patiently waiting for season four of "Broad City." Get here already, por favor!

What I'm listening to

Kendrick Lamar’s "DAMN" on repeat. Post Malone. Rihanna always. Chance, Tribe, Frank Ocean. And Dolly Parton because she’s a GOAT.

I put on Spotify’s "Deep Focus" playlist when there’s a fire drill, and I don’t want to talk to anyone.

And on Saturdays, I listen to Howlin Wolf and Robert Johnson. (And I secretly listen to Harry Styles’ new album. Mad cheesin’ right now. Don’t tell the cool kids.)

What I'm reading

RV renovation blogs—thank you, Pinterest. Here are two I follow: Gone with The Wynns and Mountain Modern Life.

Who I'm following

JerrySaltz and Daquan are all I care about when I scroll through Instagram.

Today 1974: Portent of memory of dark sublime: Philippe Petit on a high wire between the Twin Towers. Order destroyed. ?????? Greatest performance in history. A post shared by Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) on Aug 7, 2017 at 8:13am PDT

Who I'm ignoring

Trump, when I can.