Recommendation Engine: Quigley-Simpson's Arielle Jessel

The Recommendation Engine is Campaign US' weekly feature in which we learn about the media young people in the ad industry are currently consuming. This week, we get to know Arielle Jessel, director of perfomance platforms at Los Angeles-based full service agency Quigley-Simpson.





What I'm watching

I am a TV junkie. I have cable, Netflix, Hulu, HBO GO and anything else I can get my hands on. I’m also an Apple super-user, so Siri on my Apple TV always helps me find my shows right away and I don’t have to search within each app.

My favorite show right now is "Shark Tank." I have always wanted to invent something super-cool. I also love finding out about new products like Drop Stop—never lose anything in between your car seat gap again!

Another top show is "Naked and Afraid." I’m basically scared of my own shadow, so being able to watch these people get dropped off in the middle of nowhere without any clothes, food or water is thrilling.

What I'm listening to

Don’t laugh. I have "Hamilton" on repeat right now. Yes, a soundtrack. I listen to it to work, traveling on the plane, walking my dog, exercising. If I could live my life as a musical, I would.

When I need a break, I’ll listen to The Lumineers, Mumford & Sons, Kygo and anything else on Spotify. Spotify recently came out with a personalized playlist of my top songs in 2016, which I am loving. I am the type of person to put songs on repeat if I really like them.

What I'm reading

I leave around 30-45 minutes of down time before I go to sleep to get caught up on news and headlines in the industry. Digital is so quick-moving that we have to be constantly learning about what is happening. I use Twitter to follow all the updates and articles and then have a curated Alltop dashboard with popular headlines from different publishers I have chosen, like Mashable, TechCrunch, Inside Adwords, etc.

When I have time to leisurely read, I love biographies about icons like Andre Agassi and Steve Jobs. The most recent book I read was "Shoe Dog," which I would highly recommend! It is an amazing story on Phil Knight, the creator of Nike. I have also been buying hardcover books more than e-books lately. I just saw an article on how they're making a comeback.

Who I'm following

It depends on the platform. On Instagram, it’s mostly my friends, travel, food, animals and of course my Frenchie, @Rex.TheFrenchie. I am a real foodie so I make sure to follow restaurants, food festivals, food shows and anything else. This way, I can really torture myself with a newsfeed full of delicious pics and videos.

On Twitter, I follow all work and news-related handles. A main go-to handle is @Venice311, so I can get updates on what is going on around the neighborhood.

On Snapchat and Facebook, it’s just family, friends and Starbucks.

A post shared by Raymond J. Ex (Rex) (@rex.thefrenchie) on Jun 18, 2017 at 8:14pm PDT

What I'm ignoring

Fast food. I love a good In-N-Out meal, but I am trying to eat healthier these days. French fries are my weakness.

