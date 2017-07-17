Recommendation Engine: Odysseus Arms' Clémence Pluche

The Recommendation Engine is Campaign US' weekly feature in which we learn about the media young people in the ad industry are currently consuming. This week, we get to know Clémence Pluche, copywriter at San Francisco-based creative agency Odysseus Arms.

What I'm watching

Hulu is bringing one of my favorite books to life, so I’m watching "The Handmaid’s Tale." It’s disturbingly modern, which makes it less of a "well in the book…" show, and more of a "holy crap, could this actually happen?" show. Isn’t that what dystopian novels are all about?

Plus, to satisfy my "must turn brain off" needs, I’m watching "Arrested Development" on Netflix. It has a winding plot with meta-humor, puns and deeply flawed characters, plus an awkward young Michael Cera. As a writer, it tickles my fancy.

What I'm listening to

As a Frenchie, I’ve never been into French rap, but I’m playing Roméo Elvis et Le Motel’s "Morale 2" on repeat. I’m listening to Kendrick’s "DAMN" and lots of HOMESHAKE, sprinkled with some Stan Getz and Alex Burey—all on Spotify. SoundCloud finds like my friend Tate Robertson’s album "Ride or Don’t" also make it in my playlist.

I also binge-listened to "Serial" and moved on to "S-Town" on the Podcasts app. Sarah Koenig, I’m hooked.

What I'm reading

I’m back to books. I recently went through a Murakami phase ("1Q84," "Norwegian Wood," "South of the Border," "West of the Sun," "The Wind Up Bird Chronicle"), but we’re taking a break from each other.

Today, I’m reading bilingually: Donna Tart’s "The Goldfinch" in one hand and Chistophe Ono-dit-Biot’s "Croire Au Merveilleux" in the other. My favorite book of the year though? Yaa Gyasi’s incredible "Homegoing." I read hard copies, none of that Kindle/iPad stuff. Having an expansive library is a dream of mine (but very hard to pursue in my tiny studio).

For all my news needs, I head to Reuters, LeMonde and The New York Times.

Who I'm following

I follow a lot of artists to keep myself inspired and making: San Francisco local Julia Ballenger (@juliaballenger) for my ceramics inspiration, French up-and-comers like Inès Longevial (@ineslongevial) and Agathe Sorlet (@agathesorlet) for my design inspiration, and Paloma Wool (@palomawool) for inspiration on how to spend my money.

Reese in the Tabulé top ?? @double3xposure / Find it at link in bio A post shared by paloma wool (@palomawool) on Jul 17, 2017 at 4:08pm PDT

Who and what I'm ignoring

All of the Kardashians. And the three rolls of undeveloped film that are sitting on my dresser.

via GIPHY