Recommendation Engine: MediaMonk's Olivier Koelemij

The Recommendation Engine is Campaign US' weekly feature in which we learn about the media young people in the ad industry are currently consuming. This week, we get to know Olivier Koelemij, executive producer at Los Angeles-based production house MediaMonks.

What I'm watching

Of course, I watch some TV shows via Netflix, HBO Go and Amazon. I love geeking out to drama and sci-fi shows like "Game of Thrones," "Sons of Anarchy," "Black Mirror" and "Vikings."

If soccer isn't on, then I’m probably scanning through my YouTube suggested video feed. I’ve recently picked up golf and digital photography, so I’ve optimized my YouTube profile to curate content around those subjects. A few of my favorite channels are Harvard University’s Exposing Digital Photography and Nike Golf, which helps me improve my swing and handicap.

Primitive Technology is equally fascinating because it’s a great depiction of man’s abilities and limitations. With a baby on the way, I’m hoping some of his handiness will rub off on me—I have a mound of baby furniture to assemble.

What I'm listening to

I’m a huge supporter of Spotify. I listen to a wide variety of artists and genres. I used to be really into old school hip-hop, but now I’m listening to a lot of electronic music, especially house. The beat keeps me productive when I’m in the office.

I’m currently listening to this Spotify playlist. Sometimes, I wander around with my noise-canceling headphones just to enjoy the silence (kidding).

What I'm reading

I read the news on my phone; I use Yahoo Finance! as my primary source of trade and business developments. Social media is the best source of global breaking news, so I often find myself on Twitter Moments or Facebook. Another go-to is Apple News, which provides me with all the tech innovation and gossip news I want to know.

Most of my traditional reading is nonfiction, especially titles that tackle the subjects of efficiency, management and organizational development, like "The Mythical Man-Month" by Fred Brooks. However, on occasion, I’ll pick up a fiction such as "A Darker Shade of Magic," which has fully grabbed my attention.

Who I'm following

If there’s a business leader to follow, it should always be Elon Musk. I follow him through news sites and his social media channels. I’m very intrigued by his way of getting things done. Elon’s thinking is almost mathematical, and I can relate to his logic.

As a former amateur soccer player, I follow Christiano Ronaldo through Instagram. It's also the only platform that I post content to. Instagram and Facebook are also great at helping me keep tabs on friends and family back in the Netherlands.

What I'm ignoring

Yea, my personal email inbox. Sorry; hit me up on WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger!

