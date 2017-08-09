Recommendation Engine: Kinetic Worldwide's Morgan Coon

The Recommendation Engine is Campaign US' weekly feature in which we learn about the media young people in the ad industry are currently consuming. This week, we get to know Morgan Coon, an account services manager at Chicago-based planning agency Kinetic Worldwide.

What I'm watching

I just binged "Girlboss" on Netflix, which is inspired by the true story of Sophia Amoruso and how she chooses her own adventure, leading to the rise of her fashion site Nasty Gal. It is very entertaining and empowering! I watch TV almost exclusively on my Apple TV, because who pays for cable anymore?

What I'm listening to

The latest album I’ve been listening to is "Party’s Over" by Astrid S on Spotify. My favorite song is "Breathe" because it makes me want to turn up my headphones to the max. I like to browse the Discover tab to find new recommended artists and albums.

What I'm reading

I am in the middle of a hardback copy of "Into the Water" by Paula Hawkins, the author of "Girl on the Train." It starts with a single mother turning up dead at the bottom of a town’s river. Her death leads to more secrets and more deaths. It's very thrilling!

I usually buy books through Amazon and then swap them with my friends for our own makeshift book club.

Who I'm following

Instagram is my go-to social media platform. My favorite accounts are The Infatuation, Trader Joe's List and Popeye the Foodie Dog. I recommend you follow them ASAP! I try and follow as many food bloggers as I can find to get restaurant and cooking inspiration.

Harlem has eight zip codes and no lack of places to eat. Head to our bio and check out the 30 greatest Harlem spots, according to @infatuation_nyc. #EEEEEATS A post shared by The Infatuation (@infatuation) on Aug 9, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

What I'm ignoring

Currently I am ignoring the 53,231 emails in my personal Gmail inbox.

