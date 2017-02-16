The Recommendation Engine: Hungry's Brady Donnelly

The Recommendation Engine is Campaign US' weekly feature in which we learn about the media young people in the ad industry are currently consuming. This week we get to know Brady Donnelly, managing director and founder at creative digital agency Hungry in Manhattan.

What I’m watching:

Most of what I’ve been watching is on Amazon Prime. I binge-watched "Goliath" over the course of a single weekend and now I’m onto "Transparent" and the "Man in the High Castle." It’s telling that Amazon is producing original content that’s as good as HBO and Showtime, though some of my favorites are still on those networks.

What I’m listening to:

Music-wise, I mostly listen to Sampha, Vince Staples, and Isaiah Rashad, plus a little bit on the other end of the spectrum: Benjamin Clementine, Sturgill Simpson, and Sufjan Stevens. I use Apple Music, having switched once Rdio went under, and still find Spotify to be a mess.

I took a yearlong break from podcasts and now I’m all the way back in. As far as networks go, Gimlet is the best out there, and I’d argue that "In the Dark" was the best podcast of last year. You really have to ride it out until the end to understand why.

What I’m reading:

When it comes to books, 99 percent of what I read is fiction. Currently, I’m reading "The Underground Railroad" by Colson Whitehead, and I’m two books into the Neapolitan Novels, by Elena Ferrante. They’re all physical books. I can’t get behind Kindles or iPads.

My news is mostly digital though. It’s a lot of longform.org. They do a great job of looking beyond major publications into outlets that are investing heavily into deep, immersive topics that might be otherwise overlooked. If I have time, that’s where I start, and I read it on my phone when I’m supposed to be sleeping.

Who I’m following:

For whatever reason, my Instagram feed is largely family and friends outside of furniture and design. Regarding the latter, my favorite account out there right now is Aimé Leon Dore @aimeleondore, a somewhat-new fashion and lifestyle brand. Their stories touch on product and process in a refined way that most brands don’t manage to do.

BDDW @bddw_etc, WorkOf @workof and Normann Copenhagen @normanncph, each of which manages to infuse a bit of culture with really impressive photography. Together, those elements kind of alleviate the intrusive feel of a brand that is constantly pushing its own product, which is still the majority of brands. Plus, I love the products of these brands in particular.

Paris preview. @aimeleondore A post shared by Aime Leon Dore (@aimeleondore) on Jan 21, 2017 at 10:00am PST

Who I’m ignoring:

Right now, I’m avoiding Peter Thiel. I find his whole contrarian-for-the-sake-of-it attitude to be fine when he’s operating within the bubble that is Silicon Valley, but when it starts to influence public policy (i.e. the election of the Present of the United States) it begins to go off the rails. My hope is that he’s realizing his argument that the rest of us were taking Trump’s more offensive threats too seriously was incredibly wrong.