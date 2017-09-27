Recommendation Engine: HackerAgency's Lauren Ireland

The Recommendation Engine is Campaign US' weekly feature in which we learn about the media that young people in the ad industry are currently consuming. This week, we get to know Lauren Ireland, a creative director at HackerAgency.

What I’m watching

I love TV, but I don’t tend to watch a lot of it. I was laughed off my bar stool the other day for asking some friends how, exactly, they find the time. When I do watch, it’s on my laptop—and it’s all about shows that straddle the junk food/health food line. Kind of like Pirate’s Booty. "Drunk History," "Fleabag," "Gilmore Girls" reruns, anything involving Alison Brie. And I can’t wait for Amazon to release "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."



What I’m listening to

I’m deep into "My Favorite Murder," which is brilliant and hilarious—and full of important reminders (you know, like "lock your fucking door" and "pepper spray first and apologize later"). "Lore" (so spooky) is another great podcast to definitely not listen to while home alone at night. I’m also crazy about "Fat Mascara," a smart and funny peek behind the curtain of the beauty industry. I spent years working in beauty, and "Fat Mascara" functions as my deprogramming. I love it.



What I’m reading

I’m usually in the middle of several things at once—a mix of print and ebooks and back issues of Lucky Peach. Right now, I’m making my way through Lawrence Powell’s The Accidental City: Improvising New Orleans, Sally Mann’s Hold Still: A Memoir with Photographs, Renee Engeln’s Beauty Sick: How the Cultural Obsession with Appearance Hurts Girls and Women, and I’m on my third re-reading of Melissa Broder’s sublime So Sad Today: Personal Essays.

And also some embarrassing historical fiction I’ll just keep to myself.



Who I’m following

If Facebook and Twitter are like the coworkers I refuse to engage with on weekends, then Instagram is my best friend. I love the surprising depth of emotion and/or killingly drollery of the caption + photo combo. For creative inspiration, I’m into @publicdomainrev and @alice.rawsthorn. I love @cakeskincare and @ctcuniform for gorgeous beauty product porn and style ideas. @dno.la tempts me to drop everything and move to New Orleans. @everyoutfitonsatc slays me daily and @radianthuman_ and @nasa remind me that mystery and wonder are still alive.



What I’m ignoring

Reality TV. Things on toast. A couple of deadlines. Clean-eating Instagram accounts.