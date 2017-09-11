Recommendation Engine: DDB San Francisco's Michelle Sjoberg

The Recommendation Engine is Campaign US' weekly feature in which we learn about the media that young people in the ad industry are currently consuming. This week, we get to know Michelle Sjoberg, an associate creative director at DDB San Francisco.

What I’m watching

I recently watched three movies that are out in the cinema—"Dunkirk," "Baby Driver" and "The Big Sick"—and thoroughly enjoyed all of them for different reasons. When I am in the comfort of my own home I’ll binge watch anything "Real Housewives" and follow it up with an episode of "Bitch Sesh." (Guilty pleasures of a creative. Don’t judge!).

What I’m listening to

I am constantly searching for new music, so I make it a weekly habit of listening to the "Discover Weekly" playlist on Spotify. It’s a mixtape curated specifically for me based on genres I have previously listened to. NPR’s "Tiny Desk Concerts" is another space I go to for inspiration. Every now and then I turn to the old faithful, A Tribe Called Quest's album "We got it from Here…Thank You 4 Your Service."

What I’m reading

I’m a slow reader, so it takes me forever to finish a book, but I did just finish an easy read of poems by Rupi Kaur called "Milk and Honey." She writes about her personal experience of violence, abuse, love, loss and femininity. Her poems are also accompanied by cute little illustrations that I appreciate, being a doodler myself.

Who I’m following

I have only just come to terms with the fact that I am absolutely obsessed with Instagram. My thumb always stops scrolling for accounts like @love.watts. They just have the strangest stuff on there that makes you go ‘what on earth am I looking at’? Samantha Jane’s, @Quarterlifepoetry always makes me smile and @Cabinporn makes me dream of a life in the woods.

What I’m ignoring

I am ignoring the man that works at the San Francisco Soup Company down the street because he never fails to say, "Can I tempt you with a delightfully delectable dessert today?" I always say no. And he responds, "Maybe some other time perhaps." He knows it torments me, so I am going to put the chicken tortilla soup off the lunch menu for the time being. Hey, that’s the first thing that came to mind.

