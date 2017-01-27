The Recommendation Engine: Collins' Kris DiMaggio

The Recommendation Engine is Campaign US' weekly feature in which we learn about the media young people in the ad industry are currently consuming. This week we get to know Kris DiMaggio, director of development at New York and San Francisco-based design consultancy Collins.

What I’m watching:

Right now I’m watching too many things: "Westworld," "The Walking Dead" and "Insecure," to name a few. I shared the world’s enthusiasm for "Stranger Things" and am anxiously awaiting season two. My usual go-tos are "Vice News Tonight" or "Curb," but "Veep" will forever hold the No. 1 spot. Clearly you can see my cable box doesn’t get much use.

What I’m listening to:

This varies by the day (or hour) really. I saw Bon Iver at Kings Theatre recently so I’ve been devoting some time to them during my recent travels. The last couple of months I’ve also been listening to new Frank Ocean, Travis Scott, Francis and the Lights, James Blake, The Strokes and Post Malone. When at work, I usually listen to a Spotify playlist called "Brain Food" which has artists like Above & Beyond. I subscribe to all streaming services, but the Spotify experience is the best.

What I’m reading:

Right now I’m reading "Holidays on Ice." Every time I reread this, or any other one of David Sedaris' books, I’m reminded why he is a genius in regards to both prose and humor. Otherwise I read a lot of nonfiction—I can’t read anything via a tablet, I like to hold books and magazines like Bon Appétit, Lucky Peach & Cherry Bombe. I lift certain sections of the Sunday Times from my local coffee shop. I also check my horoscope once a month on this super-eerie, low-budget astrology site.

Who I’m following:

I follow people I admire like @leandramedine and @gloriasteinem, tastemakers I trust like @bat_gio, platforms I’m loyal to like @artsy, talented designers/chefs/photographers like @camillebecerra and @letasobierajski, places I want to be like @cerealguides, vibes like @biancanardo and friends. I’m a big fan of memes—I commit to going to bed early, then find myself a half hour later, 100 pictures in, on @beigecardigan’s account.

And remember, the Constitution does not begin with "I, the president." It begins with "We, the people." #whyimarch photo credit: Ruth Fremson, NYT A photo posted by Gloria Steinem (@gloriasteinem) on Jan 22, 2017 at 12:53pm PST

What I’m ignoring:

Our attention is one of the few things we have full control over, so I try to focus mine on what matters most to me. This December, we saw one of the most devastating weeks in Syria and yet the American news cycle was dominated by pictures of Trump meeting Kanye—I try to ignore the latter.

My pet peeve is inefficiency, so I try to ignore meetings for the sake of meetings and repetitive email chains. I generally try to ignore gossip and negativity—we only have so much time to affect change here, so I think it's important to strive to do good and be better across the board.