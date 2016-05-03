Recommendation Engine: Collective Bias's Annette Brown

The Recommendation Engine is Campaign US' weekly feature in which we learn about the media young people in the ad industry are currently consuming. This week, we get to know Annette Brown, an account manager at New York-based influencer marketing agency Collective Bias.

What I'm watching

Variety is the spice of life! I love watching a diverse spread on TV and Netflix. One day, I am watching hockey and basketball; the next day, I am watching "Chef's Table" or "Stranger Things" on Netflix.

Speaking of Netflix, can we please talk about how amazing pre-downloading shows to your phone is?! I can watch all my favorite shows during my commute. Such a game-changer!

What I'm listening to

A solid mix of New York City street noise and Drake’s new album on Spotify. But really, who isn't listening to Drake’s new album?

What I'm reading

I regularly read industry articles as well as fashion and food blogs on my large iPhone 6 Plus. But for my wine—I mean, book—club, I typically prefer the old-school route and buy a physical book. There is just something nostalgic about turning a crisp page and the smell of a new book. Every month, I read a book from The New York Times' Bestseller List for that book club.

I am currently devouring "The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World" by Tenzin Gyatso, the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu. My favorite quote so far is "Why be unhappy about something if it can be remedied? And what is the use of being unhappy if it cannot be remedied?"

via GIPHY

Who I'm following

On Instagram, I am a big fan of following multiple genres, including but not limited to, foodies (Food Baby NY and nyceeeeeats), nature/travel (BBC Earth and The Caesar Show), fashion (Blair Eadie), brands I work with and, of course, PUPPIES (Oliver the Golden Retriever)!

Because of these amazing accounts, it has inspired me to also Instagram my life away.

Best way to start the day: order a box of the amazing Cold Brew from @wanderingbearco and pick up some delicious @blackseedbagels #?????? #?????? #?????? ???????????? #foodbabyloveswanderingbear #foodbabylovesblackseedbagels A post shared by Food Baby (@foodbabyny) on Aug 14, 2017 at 5:13am PDT

What I'm ignoring

Instagrams of churro ice cream cones. Trust me. It always looks good, but it is always let down. That said, I'm open to be proven wrong.