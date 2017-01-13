The Recommendation Engine: Big Spaceship's Abby Mills

by Ilyse Liffreing Added 16 hours ago

When this designer isn't thinking up bad typography puns, she runs Clothes & Pizza, her own food and style blog, and enjoys binging on "Westworld" and watching magnetic fluids come alive on Instagram.

The Recommendation Engine is Campaign US' weekly feature in which we learn about the media young people in the ad industry are currently consuming. This week we get to know Abby Mills, senior designer at Brooklyn-based digital agency Big Spaceship.

1. What I’m watching:

I’m hooked on "Westworld," HBO’s new futuristic AI drama. TV is just killing it these days. I can’t even remember the last time I went to or watched a full-length feature film!

2. What I’m listening to:

Podcasts. So many podcasts. I’m addicted to Malcolm Gladwell’s Revisionist History and NPR’s Code Switch. Revisionist History re-examines an event, person, or idea from the past that was potentially misinterpreted. Code Switch discusses stories of race, ethnicity and culture, and how these themes overlap and play out in our lives.

 3. What I’m reading:

Usually memoirs. Currently: Lena Dunham’s "Not That Kind of Girl." Dunham is a controversial feminist in many circles, but I find her writing poignant, vulnerable and provocative.

4. Who I’m following:

I recently discovered #ferrofluid on Instagram. Ferrofluid is a fluid containing magnetic suspension, and it does incredible things. It’s kind of like a lava lamp on steroids.

Magnetic fluids are seriously attractive #ferrofluids #wonderlab #londonsciencemuseum #timeoutlondon

A video posted by Claire Donnelly (@clairedonnelly90) on

5. What I’m ignoring:

Email. We’ve finally adopted Slack at my office and I wish I could communicate with everyone in my life this way.

