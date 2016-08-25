Recommendation Engine: Baldwin&'s Sara Carter

The Recommendation Engine is Campaign US' weekly feature in which we learn about the media that young people in the ad industry are currently consuming. This week, we get to know Sara Carter, a brand strategist at Baldwin&.

What I’m watching

"Terrace House: Boys and Girls in the City" on Netflix is the blend of reality television and ASMR we didn’t know we needed. It’s basically "The Real World," but in Japan. Think less trashy drama, more polite conversations. My roommate and I watch it to wind down after a long day.

Oh, and I just found out all eleven seasons of Spongebob Squarepants are on Amazon Prime Video. Binging immediately.

What I’m listening to

I’m so into Maggie Rogers. She’s got a vibe that is as equally striking as her voice. You might remember her from the time she knocked Pharrell’s socks off. Her breakout single "Alaska" has amassed over 41 million streams on Spotify, and I’d like to think a good million were mine.

Her first EP, "Now That the Light Is Fading," is the perfect soundtrack for getting ready for fall. "On + Off" is my favorite track.

via GIPHY

What I’m reading

I just started "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life" by Mark Manson. Super funny and definitely grounding, Manson debunks the power of positive thinking. He argues that "improving our lives hinges not on our ability to turn lemons into lemonade, but on learning to stomach lemons better." Self-help FTW.

I also read my horoscope every day from Broadly, Vice’s dedicated women’s interest publication. You can read yours online here, but I like to catch up with my Capricorns on Vice’s Snapchat Discover channel. Scarily accurate, you guys.

#youarenotspecial #thesubtleartofnotgivingafuck #mynewbible #truth #readit A post shared by Sai Powers (@saipowers) on Sep 7, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

Who I’m following

The Incumbent Agency meme-ifies all the quirks of working in an advertising agency on Instagram. A must-follow for agency people.

Same goes for the Douchebag Strategist bot on Twitter, which forces me to laugh at myself on a daily basis.

WHO WE ARE A post shared by The Incumbent Agency (@theincumbentagency) on Aug 25, 2016 at 3:49am PDT

What I’m ignoring

Taylor Swift. Sorry, girl. I have always admired the well-oiled-machine that was her brand. From sending her fans personalized Christmas presents to inventing #squadgoals with the "Bad Blood" video, she ran a tight strategic ship. Until her fallout with the Kardashian-West family sent her into hiding.

I hoped she would rise from the ashes like a phoenix. Instead, she literally crawled out of her reputation’s grave in "Look What You Made Me Do." Not the same. Actions speak louder than music videos, T-Swift.

via GIPHY