Protein World's Khloe Kardashian leotard ad spurs fresh criticism in UK

by Gurjit Degun Added 2 hours ago

Some Londoners express disgust at unrealistic body image promoted by controversial advertiser.

Protein World's latest ad featuring Khloe Kardashian has caused outrage once again after posters of the scantily clad reality TV star appeared on the London Underground.

The six-month campaign, created by Thinkhouse, launched last month and aims to "empower" young women as Kardashian poses in various skimpy clothing. It is part of a 30-day weight loss challenge.

Green party London Assembly member Caroline Russell has received complaints from constituents about the ad, according to the Evening Standard.

In June last year, London Mayor Sadiq Khan vowed to ban ads promoting unhealthy or unrealistic body images on Transport for London sites.

But the Mayor of London’s office said that the latest Protein World ad was "closely reviewed" and deemed to comply with the new Transport for London advertising policy that bans ads that could pressure people to conform to unhealthy or unrealistic body images.

In 2015, Protein World recieved backlash against its "beach body ready" ad. The Advertising Standards Authority banned the ad because of its health and weight loss claims. The watchdog later ruled that it was not offensive.

