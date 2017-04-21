Poll: Should Wendy's just give Carter his damn nuggs?

by Campaign Staff Added 9 hours ago

The teenage chicken nugget fanatic now seems unlikely to reach 18 million retweets. Is the fast feeder really going to let his effort go unrewarded?

Carter Wilkerson, a 16-year-old high school student from Reno, Nevada, made Twitter history this month after accepting a challenge of a lifetime: Score 18 million retweets and win free chicken nuggets for a year from Wendy's.

So far, #NuggsForCarter sits at 3.2 million retweets—roughly 200,000 behind the most-retweeted message of all time set by Ellen DeGeneres' 2014 Oscars selfie—far from the 18-million retweet finish line. And it looks unlikely he'll ever get there.

Should Wendy's just give him his damn nuggs anyway? Tell us what you think.

