Poll: Should Wendy's just give Carter his damn nuggs?

Carter Wilkerson, a 16-year-old high school student from Reno, Nevada, made Twitter history this month after accepting a challenge of a lifetime: Score 18 million retweets and win free chicken nuggets for a year from Wendy's.

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

So far, #NuggsForCarter sits at 3.2 million retweets—roughly 200,000 behind the most-retweeted message of all time set by Ellen DeGeneres' 2014 Oscars selfie—far from the 18-million retweet finish line. And it looks unlikely he'll ever get there.

Should Wendy's just give him his damn nuggs anyway? Tell us what you think.