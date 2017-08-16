PepsiCo under fire as Trump backtracks on criticism of far-right

Be the first to comment
by Simon Gwynn Added 13 hours ago

Chief executive Indra Nooyi has been targeted by a campaign calling for business leaders to disassociate themselves from the president.

PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi is being pressured to quit President Donald Trump’s business-advisory council by racial-justice group Color of Change, Bloomberg reports.

Chief executives from Under Armour, Intel and pharmaceutical company Merck have all already quit the council, after Trump took two days to explicitly condemn the white supremacists that marched in Charlottesville on Aug. 12.

But in a press conference yesterday, the president once again stated that "both sides" were to blame for the violence.

The bosses of General Motors, General Electric and Boeing have indicated that they will remain on Trump’s council for now. Alongside Nooyi, Color of Change is targeting  IBM chief executive Ginni Rometty and Campbell Soup’s chief executive Denise Morrison.

Nooyi tweeted on 13 August to express her "heartbreak" at the events – but campaigners have said this does not go far enough and are targeting her with the hashtag #QuitTheCouncil.

This article originally appeared on Campaign UK.

Tags

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS

Trending on Campaign

To change advertising, you must begin with the people

To change advertising, you must begin with the people

My career in 5 executions: Huge's Jason Musante

My career in 5 executions: Huge's Jason Musante

New ANA report finds 'transparency concerns' in production process

New ANA report finds 'transparency concerns' in production process

Brand Superfan of the Week: Papa John's Pizza's Carolina Williams

Brand Superfan of the Week: Papa John's Pizza's Carolina Williams