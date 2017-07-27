One on One: David Meikle and the Gorilla in the Room

by Kim Davis Added 8 hours ago

Salt Partners CEO and former Ogilvy group MD has advice for agencies and brands about their relationships.

David Meikle spent 16 years at Ogilvy & Mather, trouble-shooting for major accounts (think BP, Nestlé). His new book, How to Buy a Gorilla (from Lid Publishing), is about when and how to take risks, and the necessity of doing so. His message is not only relevant to the relationship between brands and agencies, but to the need for transformation across business teams, from marketing through PR to content production. A business which won't take risks (buy gorillas) is a business begging to be disrupted. And he has a whole bunch of monkeys to back him up.

And here's the ad which started it all:

