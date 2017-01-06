One way to avoid the Einstellung effect

Kerrie Finch

CEO

FinchFactor

The Netherlands is a vibrant hub of entrepreneurial spirit and innovation. Anchored by Amsterdam’s thriving tech, digital and creative scene, it is little wonder the country is home to a growing multitude of enterprising individuals, with the Dutch startup ecosystem having grown by more than 30 percent in the past year alone.

However, while technological advances contribute, culture plays the most critical role in this small country’s big footprint. With more than 180 nationalities in a pint-sized capital city, which as a Brit, and after 15 years, I call home, you are gifted with an international village brimming with inspiration. Amsterdam is a melting pot of collaboration—and at times collision—between myriad ethnic influences. This culmination fuels entrepreneurial outlets and creative work.

Ideas don’t come out of nowhere. Even the boldest entrepreneur seeks influence from the outside—new learnings are crucial to those "eureka moments." Stick to what we know and the proverbial Einstellung effect kicks in—and you can be sure Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg et al don’t settle on past experience to fuel the next innovation.

When I founded FinchFactor, I absorbed Amsterdam’s cultural cornucopia to help inspire my next move. Seven years on, we have eight nationalities, speaking nine languages, working from our Amsterdam HQ—as well as having offices in London and Los Angeles.

Inventive thinking

Such diverse team DNA helps a fledgling business navigate cultural shifts with an innate ability to question more vigorously what the norm is for any native. This encourages inventive solutions and cross-borders connections, which, in turn, can stimulate growth and success—the entrepreneurial "holy grail."

FinchFactor in numbers 8 staff nationalities (English, Scottish, Dutch, American, South African, Norwegian, Korean, New Zealander)

15 staff members

2 continents covered, across three offices

9 languages spoken

3 offices

Cross-fertilization

Our team of 15 staff fly flags from eight countries. With our feet in Amsterdam, London and Los Angeles, we work across borders—cultural, regional, creative and cognitive—to create impact for brands and agencies. This has a healthy effect on both insight and output, because our cross-fertiliszation of heritage and hometowns positively influences our collective experience as outsiders on the inside.

Our global footprint within the creative, tech innovator and startup sectors covers North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australasia. As creative collaborators, we believe in the power of cross-borders thinking to connect the dots. We manage reputations by influencing hearts and minds.