Omnicom dominates new-business wins in 2016, adding 6.5% in revenue

In 2016, R3 counted more than 8,000 wins across 400+ agencies globally. Omnicom dominated the overall results, adding a staggering 6.5 percent to its overall revenue through new-business development—nearly $1 billion. WPP was relegated to second place, with both Dentsu and MDC returning the next best results as a percent of their 2016 revenue base.

Among creative and digital agencies globally, BBDO ended the year in 1st place, consistently followed by sister agency DDB in 2nd and WPP's Ogilvy in 3rd. (Ogilvy’s big Vodafone win helped it close the gap in the final month.) BBDO extended its VW relationship in Brazil, helping it stay in a leadership position. Looking to media agencies, PHD’s VW win and 185 others allowed it to finish the year as No. 1, closely followed by Omnicom’s Hearts and Science. Starcom moved up significantly off the back of the global Fiat Chrysler and Mars wins to finish the year in the top 10.

In the US, BBDO and DDB also ended the year on top, with Droga5 dipping a spot on the loss of Diet Coke to Anomaly in December. RPA’s Honda media win catapulted it into fifth place among media agencies, with Hearts and Science and PHD leading the way.