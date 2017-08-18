ODD launches in US after winning global Perry Ellis ad account

London-based ODD will open its first American office after winning the global Perry Ellis account, which includes advertising for the brand’s fragrance line.

Perry Ellis, which owns a portfolio of brands, previously worked with New York-based Yard.

This is the first time the agency, part of the Next 15 Communications Group, will have its own presence in the US. The New York office will initially focus on its expertise in the fashion retail sector.

Kathryn Jubrail, managing partner, will lead the New York office of five staff members, which ODD hopes to add to in the coming months. Jubrail joined the agency as strategy director in 2013 after having worked as a planner at ITV, DDB UK and Iris Worldwide.

ODD, which specializes in consumer-facing communications for fashion and lifestyle brands, works with clients including F&F, Primark and Doc Martens.

The creative agency was founded in 2004 by Nick Stickland and Simon Glover. In December 2015, it was acquired by Next 15, having previously been an independent that was a creative partner agency with Naked Communications.

Next 15, a London-listed marcoms group that owns PR agencies Bite and Lexis, said at the time of ODD’s acquisition that it wanted to expand in the US in particular. In April, the company posted a 50 percent rise in pre-tax profit for the last financial year, which was boosted by growth in the US and favorable exchange rates.

This article first appeared in Campaign UK.