MullenLowe, MediaCom top R3's global new-business charts for March

by Greg Paull Added 1 hour ago

McCann grabs the top spot in the US with its Verizon and Chevrolet wins, and Venables enters the top four thanks to 3M.

MullenLowe was the fastest global mover in March, winning the $50 million AkzoNobel review and E*Trade in the US. DDB also moved up thanks to a global Max Factor win. Among media agencies, Mediacom retained the massive VW-Audi business for China as well as the global Brand USA assignment. The fastest mover this month was Havas Media with a number of big wins in Europe

In the US, McCann continued to lead the way on the back of its Verizon and Chevrolet wins, with Venables Bell moving into the top four by picking up 3M. Other big winners this month include Hill Holliday, VML and Wieden + Kennedy.  Among media agencies, MediaCom maintained the top spot with Empower and Havas Media both improving their positions. Assembly, Mindshare and OMD also clocked good wins this month.








