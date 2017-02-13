See the most-shared Facebook posts of last week

Super Bowl Sunday drove the highest brand engagement on Facebook last week, as people shared and discussed their favorite big game ads. Airbnb, Hyundai and Mr.Clean gathered the most shares with posts about their Super Bowl LI spots. And Budweiser scored high for the second week in a row with live content for the game. The only brand to reach the top five without Super Bowl-related content was BarkBox, which generated attention with adorable footage of dogs playing.

Unmetric, a social-media intelligence firm, uses an analytics platform to track brands with the highest amount of engagement for posts.

Here are the brand posts that received the most shares of last week

Airbnb

Airbnb shared its surprise Super Bowl ad on Facebook immediately after it aired in the second quarter of the game with the hashtag #weaccept. The post received 92,590 shares,13 million views, 342,000 reactions and 6,800 comments. The 30-second spot shows the faces of people who showcase the diversity of America in what many perceived to be a deliberate statement against President Trump’s immigration ban. The spot borrows from an earlier campaign from November about the brand’s commitment to diversity, despite Airbnb alleging that the entire spot came together in three days.

Budweiser

Budweiser’s founder was the star of its Super Bowl ad this year, but the brand didn’t want to entirely leave out its beloved Clydesdales. In a Facebook Live post that received 55,581 shares, the beer brand films its famous mascots enjoying a meal while watching the game. "We wouldn’t let a Super Bowl go by without the Clydesdales," writes the brand in a comment. The post brought in 4.8 million views, 169,000 reactions and 21,000 comments. According to iSpot, the brand's Super Bowl ad was the most-viewed Super Bowl commercials online.

Hyundai

Hyundai, like Snickers, took a live approach to the Super Bowl this year. The brand and its agency Innocean filmed a commercial during the game and aired it directly after it was over, before the trophy ceremony. The 90-second spot connects military professionals with their families over video to watch the game. "One thing every American has in common is a respect for our troops. If it weren’t for them, Super Bowl wouldn’t happen," said Eric Springer, chief creative officer at Innocean USA. Read more about the live spot here. The post generated 50,795 shares, 5.8 million views, 78,000 reactions and 2,700 comments.

Mr.Clean

For its Super Bowl debut, P&G-owned Mr. Clean and Leo Burnett Toronto introduced a sexy update to its usually squeaky-clean mascot. The day before the Super Bowl, the brand shared its 30-second spot in a Facebook post that saw 37,248 shares, 6.2 million views, 77,000 reactions and 7,100 comments.

BarkBox

BarkBox is the only brand to land on this list without a Super Bowl ad. This post, featuring dog-playing cuteness, received 27,905 shares on Facebook without a football in sight. Instead, two dogs have a ball rolling around on the floor in a video from an Instagram influencer. The post also got 2.5 million views, 26,000 reactions and 25,000 comments.