See the most-shared Facebook posts of last week

Super Bowl ad previews generated a lot of buzz for advertisers on social media last week. The brands that received the most shares on Facebook last week—Budweiser, Mercedes-Benz and Avocados From Mexico—shared their ads for the Big Game early. Other brands, like Pillsbury and Ore-Ida, found ways to hack the event with original content such as game-themed recipes.

Unmetric, a social-media intelligence firm, uses an analytics platform to track brands with the highest amount of engagement for posts.

Here are the brand posts that received the most shares on Facebook last week:

Pillsbury

Foodies love the Super Bowl, if only because it’s an excuse to get together with friends and eat. In a hyperlapse video post, Pillsbury shows viewers how to make "Pretzel S’mores Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars" using the brand’s products. The post, which links out to a full recipe on the brand’s website, received 36,844 shares, 3.1 million video views, 31,000 reactions and 4,300 comments. Commenters added their own suggestions to improve the recipe.

Avocados From Mexico

In a Facebook post that brought in 33,231 shares, 7.2 million views, 50,000 reactions and 3,500 comments, Avocados From Mexico shared its Super Bowl ad that will run during the first quarter of the game. In the 60-second spot, a secret society discusses how to protect the fact that Avocados From Mexico have good fats. Jon Lovitz, the focus of the teaser that came out for the spot earlier in the week, makes an appearance as part of a subliminal message from the group. In the post, which received 7.2 million views, 50,000 reactions and 3,500 comments, the brand encourages viewers to share what they think of the news with the hashtag #AvoSecrets.

Budweiser

In a post that generated 29,201 shares, 5.4 million video views, 81,000 reactions and 5,900 comments, Budweiser shared its origin story in a 60-second Super Bowl spot from Anomaly New York. The spot follows Adolphus Busch, co-founder of Budweiser’s parent Anheuser-Busch who immigrated to America in 1857 from Germany. In the spot, Busch has to rise above discrimination. The brand said it isn’t trying to make a political statement for or against Trump’s recent immigration ban, but consumers showed their appreciation in comments. One person wrote, "I don't drink, never will but this commercial gives me a profound respect for Budweiser. Shows it’s more than the beer. It's the history, how it all started, who started it, as well as the American dream."

Mercedes-Benz USA

The car manufacturer debuted its Super Bowl LI spot on Facebook on Jan. 30. The 60-second spot, directed by the Coen Brothers, aims at Baby Boomers with Steppenwolf and "Easy Rider" references. "Born to be wild" bikers are amazed to see a man drive off in a Mercedes-Benz. The post saw 22,079 shares, 6 million views, 38,000 reactions and 1,600 comments. Read more about the spot here.

Mr. Clean

Mr. Clean got "dirty" in the brand’s Super Bowl spot this year. An ad for the P&G-owned brand from Leo Burnett Toronto transformed the mascot into a sex symbol. Watch the full spot here. This post of a gif of the mascot cleaning saw 20,965 shares, 2.8 million views, 25,000 reactions and 8,200 comments.

Ore-Ida

Like Pillsbury, Kraft-owned brand Ore-Ida hacked the big game with a Facebook post sharing a party-perfect recipe for loaded tater tots. The post, which saw 10,815 shares, 1.8 million views, 11,000 reactions and 597 comments, also mentions another family brand—Kraft Natural Cheese. Bon Appetit!